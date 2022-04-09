China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.67

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

