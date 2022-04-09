Chia Network (XCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $241.16 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00046204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.15 or 0.07563868 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,434.52 or 1.00141613 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

