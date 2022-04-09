Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

MDY stock opened at $477.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.96. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $452.89 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

