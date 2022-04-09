Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 758,862 shares of company stock valued at $48,643,887. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

NYSE:BX opened at $114.97 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.27. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

