Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,956 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.43 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.