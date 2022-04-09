Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,970,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,149,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $579,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average is $100.82.

