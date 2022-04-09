Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,820 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,684 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $11,919,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,506,000 after acquiring an additional 213,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 21.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,678,000 after acquiring an additional 186,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $9,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 252.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

About Focus Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.