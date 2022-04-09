Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,908 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 56,217 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,054.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 144,663 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 82.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

