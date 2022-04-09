Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Global Telecom ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $80.21. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $91.21.

