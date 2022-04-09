Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $324,000 Investment in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.
Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $36.31.
