Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,764,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,482.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,155.00 and a 12 month high of $1,513.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,339.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,282.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 76.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

