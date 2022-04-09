ChessCoin (CHESS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $86.00

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. ChessCoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $86.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,075.48 or 1.79854672 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

ChessCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

