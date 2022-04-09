Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) Trading Up 0.1%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Get Chavant Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.