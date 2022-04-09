Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $542.95

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $542.95 and last traded at $543.68, with a volume of 28325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $561.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $746.29.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $579.26 and a 200 day moving average of $636.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.