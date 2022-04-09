Chainlink Price Tops $15.42 (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $15.42 or 0.00036391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and approximately $416.34 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Coin Profile

LINK is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

