Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 282.51% from the company’s current price.

LON:CGH opened at GBX 18.30 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.35. Chaarat Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 14.65 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 31.48 ($0.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £126.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30.

In other news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 249,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £44,841.42 ($58,808.42). Insiders have acquired 481,856 shares of company stock worth $8,906,145 over the last 90 days.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

