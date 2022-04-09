CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$3.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEU. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.35 million and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.16. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$2.92.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$367.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$317.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.3186026 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.84%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$188,517.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,176,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,300,957.68. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,302,887.58. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,258 shares of company stock valued at $313,682.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.