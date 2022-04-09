Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.44.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$12.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.44.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.135417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -11.74%.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.