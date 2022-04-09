CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,712,000 after purchasing an additional 333,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,626,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,722,000 after purchasing an additional 672,839 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

