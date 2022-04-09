Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $348,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 967 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 36.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fortinet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fortinet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $335.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.78 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

