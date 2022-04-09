Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 321 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $354,042,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after buying an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after buying an additional 1,347,736 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $102.99 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

