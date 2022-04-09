Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $362,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ opened at $102.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.27. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

