Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

