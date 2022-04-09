Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $390,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

