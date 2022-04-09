Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.