Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.