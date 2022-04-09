CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.74.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $4.53 on Friday. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

