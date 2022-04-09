CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CEMEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.74.
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $4.53 on Friday. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
