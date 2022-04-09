Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Get Celestica alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:CLS opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Celestica has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,972,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Celestica by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after buying an additional 589,614 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Celestica by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 474,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 395,239 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celestica (CLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.