CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.29

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$64.29 and traded as low as C$56.38. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$58.07, with a volume of 253,312 shares.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.71.
The company has a market cap of C$10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$59.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41.
CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
