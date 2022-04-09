CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.29

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$64.29 and traded as low as C$56.38. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$58.07, with a volume of 253,312 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.71.

The company has a market cap of C$10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$59.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total transaction of C$245,742.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,495,228.69. Also, Director Douglas W. Muzyka acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$57.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,856.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

