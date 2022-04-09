CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.98

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.98 and traded as low as $48.00. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 435 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th.
CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.