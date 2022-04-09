CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.74

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $9.60. CCC Intelligent Solutions shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 107,244 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.