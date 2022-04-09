CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.13. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 681,051 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAT. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

