Carry Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Carry has a total market cap of $82.69 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00080814 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010717 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

