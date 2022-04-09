CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in CarMax by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 24.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KMX opened at $102.22 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
