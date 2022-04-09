CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $149.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 52 week low of $94.35 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

