CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 83,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,045,480 shares.The stock last traded at $42.05 and had previously closed at $41.63.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,031.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,615,227. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

