Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Up 3.4%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.16. 9,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 494,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARA. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,235 shares of company stock worth $130,108. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after buying an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 883,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 167,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 202,344 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

