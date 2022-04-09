Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 285

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.74) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricorn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.98) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.17.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

