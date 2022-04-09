Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. Capri has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

