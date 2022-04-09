Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.32.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

