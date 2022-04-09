Capital & Regional’s (CAL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

CAL stock opened at GBX 59.40 ($0.78) on Thursday. Capital & Regional has a twelve month low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 95.60 ($1.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99. The firm has a market cap of £98.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.25.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

About Capital & Regional (Get Rating)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.