Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) were down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 227,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,001,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Several analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 720,238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,257,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.