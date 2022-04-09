Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Earns Hold Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$81.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$85.00.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$126.88.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$94.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The firm has a market cap of C$87.72 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.12 and a 12 month high of C$105.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

