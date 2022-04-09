Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9,976.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $64.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $65.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.