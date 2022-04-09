Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$172.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CM. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.83.

CM opened at $116.71 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $97.57 and a one year high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.67 and its 200-day moving average is $120.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 33,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $478,882,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

