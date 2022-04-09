Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HYZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 411,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth $4,868,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

