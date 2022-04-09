Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HYZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.89.
Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.
Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.