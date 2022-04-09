Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$19.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IIPZF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.33.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

