Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to $24.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,844,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

