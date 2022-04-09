Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to $24.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
