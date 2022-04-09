Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canaan in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Canaan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $746.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.97. Canaan has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.
About Canaan (Get Rating)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
