Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canaan in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Canaan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $746.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.97. Canaan has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canaan by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Canaan by 322.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Canaan by 3,447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 120,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Canaan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Canaan during the third quarter worth $454,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

