Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.23 and last traded at $39.65. 12,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 767,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Calix by 140.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

